First image of ‘The House of Flowers: The Movie‘.Cecilia Suarez, Aislinn derbez, Darío Yazbek Bernal Y Juan Pablo Medina They are part of the cast.The house of flowers‘has marked a before and after in fiction.

Cecilia Suarez, best known among enthusiasts of ‘The house of flowers‘like Paulina de la Mora, has shared on her Instagram the first image of’The House of Flowers: The Movie‘, the feature film that will serve as the closing (we’ll see if it’s definitive) of the applauded series that turned Netflix upside down with its reinvention of the classic Mexican soap operas.

“I think that ‘La casa de las flores’ is an evolution of that television that Mexico gave so fruitful of the seventies and eighties,” its creator commented to FOTOGRAMAS, Manolo Caro. “Now we have the opportunity to have a dramedia that talks about a matriarchy and things that maybe those soap operas would talk about if they continued to exist.”

With a happy ending and no loose ends, the series said goodbye in a third season that managed to close high. Playing with flashbacks to, through the past of the protagonists, understand their present, the series managed to satisfy the fans ending so in time that, inevitably, some were left wanting more.

And for them, undoubtedly, this is being created ‘The House of Flowers: The Movie‘, a production by Noc Noc Cinema with Netflix that has Manolo Caro in charge of the direction and the script and that he has already confirmed the presence of Cecilia Suarez (Paulina de la Mora), Aislinn derbez (Elena de la Mora), Darío Yazbek Bernal (Julián de la Mora) and Juan Pablo Medina (Diego Olvera). The plot will revolve around the search for treasure by the de la Mora brothers.

Although there is no planned release date, it is expected to arrive on Netflix in late 2021.

