First image of the filming of ‘The Protected: The Return’, which confirms Gracia Olayo and Óscar Ladoire

Follow the nostalgic fever of the most mythical series on Antena 3. The chain is recovering some of its most successful fictions of the last two decades, among which are ‘Paco’s men’ and ‘Física o Química’. Now it’s the turn of ‘The Protected: The Return’, which is already in full swing.

Atresmedia shared the first image of the recording of this miniseries, which will consist of four episodes and can be seen on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in the future. In it you can see Antonio Garrido, Ana Fernández and Luis Fernández, among others, resume their roles as the Castillo Rey family. In addition, the return of Gracia Olayo and Óscar Ladoire is confirmed as Rosa and Antonio, the neighbors who were practically part of the family.

Along with them return Daniel Avilés and Mario Marzo, the not so young Carlitos and Lucas, who are joined by little Maggie García as Lucía. All of them will face a new threat 10 years after ‘Los protected’ was a success of audience in Antena 3.

The cast is completed by the signings of Maripaz Sagayo, Carlotta Cosials, Eduardo Lloveras, Francisco J. Mendo and Cosette Silgueiro.

Return without the original creators

Atresmedia is resurrecting some of its biggest hits without the help of the people who created them. It happened with ‘FoQ: El reencuentro’, a miniseries that did not have Carlos Montero in its writing team. And now it is happening again with ‘The Protected’, whose creator Darío Madrona (head of ‘Elite’ together with, precisely, Montero) complained months ago in networks that they had not contacted him for this new stage. Co-creator Ruth García has also not participated.

Carlos Montero went to the networks to denounce that his name did not appear in the credits of the return of ‘Physics or chemistry’, after which ATRESplayer PREMIUM corrected his absence.

The scriptwriters of ‘Los Protegido: El Regio’ are Carlos García Miranda and Curro Serrano, while José María Caro will direct.