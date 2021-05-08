First image of Stephanie Brown in season 2 of Batwoman

We continue with the glimpses of the Arrowverse characters to this time go to “Batwoman”, the series that is currently immersed in its second season and has its third season confirmed.

This weekend’s episode of the Gotham vigilante series will feature Cluemaster / Master of the Clues (Rick Miller) as the latest member of Batman’s gallery of villains to debut on the series. However, Arthur Brown’s alter ego is a relatively little-known Batman villain, being something of a second-rate Riddler. However, Cluemaster is not the news. The biggest news is that the second season of Batwoman also features the actress. Morgan kohan like Arthur’s daughter, Stephanie brown.

In the comics, Stephanie became the vigilante known as Spoiler to thwart his father’s crimes. She also briefly became Robin and Batgirl before reprising her character from Spoiler. Now, Entertainment Weekly has released the first picture of Kohan as Stephanie on the TV series.

In Season 2 Episode 13, “I’ll Give You a Clue,” Morgan Kohan will play Stephanie Brown, an eventual heroine in her own right and the daughter of Arthur Brown, aka Cluemaster. This is how the “Batwoman” showrunner, Caroline Dries, anticipates what we will see in the episode:

Episode 13 involves Sophie testing herself against Ryan. Our starting point for this Cluemaster story was: What kind of story can we tell in which Sophie is pressured to reveal to Ryan that she knows her identity? [El episodio 12] It was a very dark episode and we wanted something more fun, so girls’ night became our main concept, and then to give it conflict we thought, ‘Well, they can’t have fun for long, so let’s screw it up,’ and the Stephanie-Arthur story line popped out of my head [de la escritora Natalie Abrams] and we weave it together.

The head of the series also says that Stephanie will form a bond with Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson).

We try to anchor the characters in what we know about them from the comics, but making them personal to our heroes – specifically Sophie and Luke.

For now Stephanie will not assume her identity as a heroine from the comics, but Dries leaves the door open for that to happen in the future.

We would love to bring [a Stephanie y Arthur] back in season three as they are rich and interesting characters. And from the looks of it, Luke and Stephanie have unfinished business!

