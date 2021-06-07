First image of Soldier Boy in season 3 of The Boy

One of the first news they gave about season 3 of “The Boys” was that actor Jensen Ackles would give life to Soldier Boys in the new season. After seeing some low-quality image from the filming set, today Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first official image of Soldier Boy in the third season.

The supersuit Ackles wears was designed by Laura Jean Shannon (“Iron Man,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”) and concept artist Greg Hopwood (“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)”, ” The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 ”). On this design of the Soldier Boy supersuit, Shannon has pointed out what if he pointed out that:

Soldier Boy is the original baddie. Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of masculinity and bravery. With that background, we ventured to create an all-American look based on the functionality of a military soldier with a heavy dose of Wild West cowboy swagger. The actor had to have the Steve McQueen look and John Wayne attitude, and luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that. “

Soldier Boy is a fan favorite character from the original graphic novels that serve as inspiration for the series. The showrunner after the series, Eric Kripke, was well aware of the importance of the supersuit:

When I cast Jensen for the role of Soldier Boy, the first thing I said to him was, ‘I’m so excited for you, for the incredible process you will go through with LJ, our supersuit designer. It has been six months of work, but the experience has exceeded Jensen’s expectations. LJ has created an artwork that honors the WWII Soldier Boy in the comics, but takes a fancy new direction. And if you think the photo is great, wait until you see Jensen in action. It is one of my favorite outfits. Also, now you can stop saturating my Twitter notifications with requests to see it.

The third season of “The Boys” does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive this summer on Prime Video.