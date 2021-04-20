First image of ‘Shining Vale’, horror comedy starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino

Starz announces that it has acquired ‘Shining Vale’horror comedy starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan. The series has a total of eight episodes of half an hour each, the first of them directed by Dearbhla Walsh.

“‘Shining Vale’ is a smart, chilling and fun series that tells the story of a family in distress, who suddenly lives with a paranormal being who helps Courteney Cox’s character regain stability, while making him begin to questioning your own sanity, “said Christina Davis, STARZ President of Original Programming. “This group of talented actors, executive producers and director brilliantly mixes comedy and horror throughout this series that exemplifies the network’s commitment to enhancing female representation on and off screen.”

‘Shining Vale’ is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a house in a small town and where terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice it except Pat, who is convinced that she is either depressed or possessed … it turns out the symptoms are exactly the same.

Patricia “Pat” Phelps is a former “wild girl” who rose to fame for writing a female empowerment novel (also known as “lady porn”); all with a high content of drugs and alcohol. 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober, but totally unsatisfied. She has not yet written her second novel, she cannot remember the last time she had sex with her husband and her teenage children are at that stage where they want to see you dead.

She was a faithful wife until she had her only slip: a threesome affair with the handsome young handyman who came to fix the sink while Terry was working. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry put all of their savings on the table and move the family from the “madness” of the city to a large old house in the suburbs, which has its own history. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they can be real.

Cox plays the title role of Patricia “Pat” Phelps, and Kinnear plays her ever optimistic husband, Terry Phelps, whose patience and self-control will be tested like never before. Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her idol, her muse, or a demon who tries to possess her. Dungey plays Kam, Pat’s oldest friend and book editor. Gus Birney and Dylan Gage play Pat and Terry’s teenage sons Gaynor and Jake.

‘Shining Vale’ It is produced by Jeff Astrof of Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford of Merman, and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. Courteney Cox is a producer. Astrof wrote the pilot’s script, based on a story devised by together with Horgan.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment. ‘Shining Vale’ will air on Starz in the United States and Canada and on its international streaming platform Starzplay in Europe, Latin America and Japan.