First image of Peter Outerbridge as Black Mask in Batwoman

Long ago it was officially announced that the villain Black mask would appear in the second season of “Batwoman” as the villain to beat. In fact he was placed with the villain of the second half of the season. This Sunday the ninth episode of the season is broadcast, and in addition to the rumor that we could see Enigma in the skin of Laura Mennell, the first image of the villain arrives.

At the same time that they leave us this image, it is announced that the actor Peter Outerbridge, from “V-Wars”, “Designated Survivor” and “Nikita”, will be in charge of playing the crime lord Roman Sionis. The villain will be an important part of the story for the rest of the second season, known to the public as the charismatic CEO of Industrias Sionis, but at the same time he is a criminal mastermind who plays it with Los Cuervos and with all the masked vigilantes, and who has no qualms about destroying Gotham for revenge.

The villain will debut in this Sunday’s episode entitled “Rule # 1”, of which we also receive more images and we leave you the synopsis below.

The season’s next story will also address Wallis Day’s recasting as Kate Kane after Ruby Rose left the series last year. In the season premiere episode, Kate was thought to have died when her plane was sabotaged, for in this past Sunday’s episode, “Survived Much Worse,” it was revealed that she is alive, scarred and imprisoned under Gotham.

THE CHOICES WE MAKE – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) takes on Gotham's greatest enemy, while new information forces those closest to Kate to make some tough decisions. Ryan's feelings for Angelique (Bevin Bru) jeopardize his association with Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang), while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) goes on a twisted walk through memories.





























Via information | Deadline