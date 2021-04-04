First image of one of the development prototypes of the new electric Cadillac Lyriq

A General Motors executive has unveiled the first image of one of the development prototypes of the future Cadillac Lyriq, the new electric crossover from GM’s premium firm, which will enter production in the first quarter of 2021.

Until now, the only thing we had seen of Cadillac electric futures were the few official images of the initial prototypes of future Cadillac Lyriq and Cadillac Celestiq. But in addition, of the latter we have only been able to see a few dark photos published as a teaser, as the model hasn’t even been officially unveiled yet.

So the image that heads this article is the first we have of one of the development prototypes of the future American electric crossover. This has been published by Mahmoud S., Vice President of Sales, Services and Marketing of General Motors for the North American market, on his personal LinkedIn account, revealing that this is one of the first pre-production prototypes of the new Cadillac Lyriq and that it will begin production during the first quarter of next year, as previously confirmed by those responsible for General Motors.

Cadillac Lyriq concept.

“Today I am excited to share an important milestone in Cadillac’s journey to an all-electric future. Pre-production testing of the LYRIQ, the brand’s first fully electric luxury SUV, is taking place at the General Motors test facility in Michigan.

“In November 2020, Mary Barra announced that the LYRIQ, Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle, would enter production in the first quarter of 2022, approximately 12 months from today.”

“Now with the prototypes rolling, our incredible team of engineers are working hard to fine-tune the LYRIQ to ultimately deliver a truly extraordinary SUV. One that is the foundation for Cadillac’s all-electric future. ” Mahmoud S.

As Mahmoud S. describes in his LinkedIn post, the Cadillac Lyriq is about a year away from going into production. However, for the moment We have only been able to see a concept that had 80% of the production configuration of the model, but we are still waiting for the company to present the final model. This camouflaged prototype of the electric crossover is only the first of many that we will see on the street in the coming months, because as this executive reveals, these first tests have only just begun on the Miford track.

Lyriq

At the moment we do not have the final specifications of the first Cadillac electric crossover, but we know that it will be based on GM’s BEV3 platform and that it will mount a battery pack of the Ultium family with a capacity of approximately 100 kWh, which will allow you to exceed 480 km of autonomy according to the EPA cycle.