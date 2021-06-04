first image of Michael Keaton’s suit in ‘The Flash’

After the Justice League Snyder Cut, another film that is attracting the attention of fans is The Flash. Although other films such as The Batman and Black Adam will be released before, the Flash’s solo feature generates great expectation due to the supposed appearance of the Michael Keaton’s Batman. It is an open secret that the aforementioned actor will return to the character he played in 1989 and 1992.

To make his return clearer, Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash, shared the first image of Michael Keaton’s Batman costume. Although the bat logo is slightly different from what we saw in Batman and Batman Returns, we have no doubt that we are looking at the outfit Keaton will wear. In addition, there are some blood stains that remind us of the Watchmen branding.

According to various reports, the central theme of The Flash will be the Multiverse. Sound familiar? Yes, it is the same path that Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow. It seems that both DC and Marvel have identified a unique opportunity to capitalize on nostalgia. Better now before it’s too late. Of course, in the case of The Flash, we would not only see Michael Keaton’s Batman, but also Ben Affleck’s.

Yes, although you may not believe it, Everything indicates that Ben Affleck will be Batman again. Although the actor had given up the bat at the beginning of 2019 due to his personal problems, with the passage of time his future took another direction. Not only did he shoot new scenes for the Justice League Snyder Cut, he also would have agreed to appear in The Flash. After all, he shares a universe with Ezra Miller’s Flash.

Thus, the cast of The Flash will be led by the aforementioned Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. However, we also find names like Ron Livingston, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Maribel Verdú and Rudy Mancuso. If the pandemic allows it, The Flash will premiere on November 22, 2022, then there is still a long period to know more details.

Read this too …