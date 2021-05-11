First image of Leonardo DiCaprio in the new Martin Scorsese

Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese’s next film, and the first official image of Leonardo DiCaprio has been unveiled.

Killers of the Flower Moon is Martin Scorsese’s new project that was listed as one of his most expensive films. This film will be based on the acclaimed eponymous bestseller by David Grann and will be a new production by Sileia Productions and Appian Way Productions, a company that has just acquired the rights to Another Round to make a remake. Recently, the first official image of Leonardo DiCaprio was unveiled.

What is the movie about?

The film takes us to Oklahoma in the 1920s. The Osage Nation was the area with the richest people in the world after oil was discovered under its soil. Later these people were killed one after another. As the death toll mounted, the newly created FBI took up the case and unraveled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

First official image!

In this ambitious new project from Martin Scorsese, famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone will play Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with Ernest. On the day of the date they released a first official look at these two actors, set in Grayhorse, Oklahoma, in 1919, after a lunch and formalization of the couple, according to the Apple TV statement.

In addition to DiCaprio and Gladstone, the cast is completed by: Jesse Plemons (Tom White), Robert De Niro (WIlliam Hale), Tantoo Cardinal (Lizzie Q), Cara Jade Myers (Anna Brown), JaNae Collins (Reta), Jillian Dion (Minnie), William Belleau (Henry Roan), Louis Cancelmi (Kelsie Morrison), Jason Isbell (Bill Smith), Sturgill Simpson (Henry Grammer), Tatanka Means (John Wren) and Micharl Abbott Jr. (Frank Smith). At the moment it does not have a release date.