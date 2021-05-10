First image of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, the new film by Martin Scorsese

With you the first official image of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘, the long-awaited new Apple original movie directed by Martin Scorsese. In this image we can see Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage indigenous woman who falls in love with Ernest. Early in their relationship, Mollie invites Ernest to dinner and their bond begins to develop.

A native of Montana, Gladstone has ancestors from the Blackfeet and Nez Perc Indian nations. He made his film debut with Alex and Andrew Smith’s ‘Winter in the Blood’, and has recently appeared on Showtime’s ‘Billions’ series or Kelly Reichardt’s film ‘First Cow’.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written by Eric Roth, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘is based on the acclaimed bestseller written by David Grann that we know in Spain under the title of ‘The killers of the flower moon’. Set in Oklahoma in the 1920s, it chronicles the serial murders of members of the Osage Indian Nation, which was very rich in oil; a series of brutal crimes that later became known as the “Reign of Terror”.

Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons lead the cast of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘alongside DiCaprio and Gladstone. Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd and Sturgill Simpson round out its main cast.

Producing for Apple Studios and alongside Scorsese are Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas of Imperative Entertainment and Leonardo DiCaprio of Appian Way Productions. With an estimated budget of $ 200 million, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘has been filming for almost a month and will be released soon on Apple TV +.

