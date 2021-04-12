First image of Kaci Walfall on the set of the Naomi series

Last week the start of filming of the pilot episode of the series was officially confirmed “Naomi“. At the end of last year it was announced by The CW that it had given the green light to a new series centered on Naomi, a fairly recent DC Comics character in the cartoons. Along with the announcement, it emerged that director Ava Duvernay was behind the new series and that it would be produced by her company Array Production. From there, the series progressed fairly quickly in its casting process, incorporating the actress. Kaci walfall as the titular character Naomi.

In recent days, Duvernay has been very active on Instagram uploading stories with behind-the-scenes images of that pilot episode of the series, and along the way, she has left a first image of Walfall on set. In the vignettes, Naomi hails from an alternate land, sent by her parents to save her from a villain known as Zumbado. She discovers that she harbors powerful energy abilities and sets out to discover the truth about her true origin and how powerful she really is.

The series “Naomi” is written by Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship, and they will both serve as executive producers on the series. The series will follow Naomi’s journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she begins to investigate what happened, her world will also experience some shakes.

In the world of comics, Naomi made her debut in 2019 with Brian Michael Bendis. His most prominent comics are Naomi # 1-6, Young Justice # 10-20, and the current Justice League series by Brian Michael Bendis.

There is no release date for the series as the entire season has not yet been given the green light, only the production of the first episode.

Via information | Instagram Ava