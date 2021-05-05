First image of Ethan Hawke on the set of the Moon Knight series

The series “Moon Knight” from Marvel Studios for Disney + has been in the filming phase for a long time. However, we hadn’t seen anything from that shoot. We had been able to see the actors in the immediate vicinity of the filming locations, but not properly on set. Up to now.

The outdoor production of the series in Budapest has not left the first image of actor Ethan Hawke, and consequently, the first clues of the role that he may have in the series. Recall that when his incorporation to the cast of the series was announced, it was only said that he would give life to the villain, but without further detail, although the theories / speculations placed him as Bushman.

The Budapest Reporter has shared the photo of the actor in a brown outfit. According to additional information they give, although we do not see him in the photo, he is said to wear and have a “mad scientist” look with long grayish hair. The outlet believes that he could play Dracula or perhaps, and that seems a more plausible option at least because of the appearance of the actor, Bertrand Crawley, a homeless man who lives in New York and who often works as an informant for Moon Knight in the comics.

At the moment we do not know anything about the plot of the film, but the fact that Hawke is placed as a villain, misleads that it could be Crawley, unless they do some kind of reinterpretation of the character, which would not be the first time that some similar license is taken when adapting characters to the UCM. Dracula’s option seems plausible but it would also shock him to make his debut here and not in the Blade movie.

Let us also remember that they have recently been filming in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, but it is also not known what this place has been used for.

The series is scheduled to premiere on the Disney + streaming platform in 2022.

