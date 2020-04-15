‘Bergman Island’, the new movie written and directed by Mia Hansen-Lve (‘El porvenir’, ‘Maya’), will be released in theaters in our country soon by Avalon, as announced by the Spanish distributor today.

The seventh feature film by the French director marks her long-awaited debut in English and features a suggestive cast headed by Vicky Krieps (‘The Invisible Thread’, ‘Das Boot (The Submarine)’), Mia Wasikowska (‘Piercing’, ‘Damsel’ ), Tim Roth (‘Tin Star’, ‘The Song of Forgotten Names’) and Anders Danielsen Lie (‘July 22’, ‘Night Eats the World’).

The film follows a couple of American filmmakers retiring to the island of Fr, where the famous Swedish director Ingmar Bergman filmed and lived, seeking inspiration to write his next film. As the summer progresses and his fascination with the mysterious landscapes of the island increases, the border between reality and fiction will soon blur.

As one might suppose, the Bergmanian imaginary is very present in history and plays an important narrative role in this film that presumably was going to participate in that Cannes Festival that is difficult to celebrate in 2020.

Avalon to announce more details and the release date of ‘Bergman Island’ in our country. Below is his first official image (click on it to enlarge).