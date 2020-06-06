With you the first official image of the sixth feature film by Argentine filmmaker Pablo Agüero, which will be released in Spanish cinemas on October 2 by Avalon. Shot in locations in the Basque Country, Navarra and Iparralde, ‘Akelarre’ it has a very young cast led by Amaia Aberasturi and Àlex Brendemühl.

Pablo Agüero, winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival for his short film ‘Primera Nieve’ and director of ‘Eva no duerme’, has also written the script for the film with short filmmaker Katell Guillou.

In his technical team, names such as those of Javier Agirre (‘La trench infinita’, ‘Advantages of traveling by train’) in the direction of photography, Mikel Serrano (‘La trench infinita’, ‘Advantages of traveling by train’) in the art direction, or Maite Arroitajauregi (Mursego, ‘Morir’) as the composer of her soundtrack. Koldo Zuazua (Kowalski Films) and Iker Ganuza (Lamia Producciones) are the executive producers of the feature film.

The film is a historical drama inspired by a judicial process for witchcraft that took place in the Basque Country in 1609. Its official synopsis is as follows:

Basque Country, 1609. The men of the region have gone far away by sea. Amaia, 20 years old, participates for the first time in a party in the forest, at night, with other girls from the village. At dawn they are arrested. The judge of Lancre, commissioned by the King to purify the region, accuses them of witchcraft. Convinced of having found in this his best case, he decides to do what is necessary so that they confess what they know about the coke, that magical ceremony during which the Devil supposedly initiates his servants and mates with them.

Amaia begins by offering resistance to the judge before gradually entering her game. Indomitable and cunning, she gradually takes the reins of an increasingly intimate duel at the end of which, Lancre himself, victim of his own ghosts, will see his reason capsize …

Click on the image to enlarge