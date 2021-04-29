First image and data of the Volkswagen ID.5

On the occasion of the launch of the new Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, the German manufacturer took the opportunity to show us for the first time what the Volkswagen ID.5 will be like, an SUV Coupé that promises to offer that sportier design and character that we miss in the ID.4. Despite presenting himself still camouflaged, the new ID.5 leaves little room for the imagination, as this is a coupe design SUV with which Volkswagen intends to reach a larger audience and compete with the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback.

The Volkswagen ID.5 will be a coupe SUV, although it will share the bulk of elements with the ID.4

The discovery of the new ID.5 has taken place during the presentation of the ID.4 GTX, a presentation in which we have been able to see the ID.5 from different angles confirming that it will be a car very similar to the prototype ID. Crozz. This SUV with coupe airs is nothing more than a variant of the ID.4 itself, and although it will modify its height, it will probably keep its length and width. In fact, based on what is seen in these first images, the design of the ID.5 will also be quite similar to that of the ID.4.

* ID. Crozz Concept

The changes of the ID.5 are obviously focused on the rear area, where we find a rear overhaul to accommodate a steeper roof drop, a hatchback to give access to the trunk, and even a spoiler. This modification makes the ID.5 have its own and easily recognizable side and rear image, pretending to offer a more sporty aesthetic that will also be accompanied by a GTX version like the one just presented by the ID.4.

* Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

From doors to the inside, and although Volkswagen has not yet offered details about it, everything points to a cabin traced to that of the ID.4 in terms of design and equipment possibilities. Starting from the MEB platform, the ID.5 will not offer changes beyond a height reduction in the rear seats, so we must wait for a car with space for 5 seats and a strong technological component.

The presentation of the ID.5 should not be extended beyond this summer

What we can confirm is that the ID.5 will offer a range of versions in the line of the ID.4, including the GTX version with dual electric motor and 299 hp maximum power. Below we will find versions with a double electric motor and even a single electric motor on the rear axle, offering powers of 170 and 200 HP, and with 55 or 77 kWh batteries for homologation. autonomies between 340 and 500 km under the WLTP cycle.