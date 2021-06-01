First iCarly revival trailer released

It is the era of second chances on television. The iCarly show isn’t the first, and probably not the last, to receive a revival, but how good will it be? We are about to find out. The series has finally revealed the first trailer for its new episodes and it appears that it will remain in the eccentric and familiar tone that made the title so popular more than a decade ago.

Do not stop reading: iCarly: Those involved react to racist comments about the casting of Laci Mosley

Via Paramount Plus, all fans of icarly they will be able to enjoy a new season with almost the entire original cast. Set ten years after the end of her original run, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) will now return with slightly more adult problems, but just as entertaining. What we will surely know in the first episodes is what the whole gang does back at Spencer’s house, after the end of the series in which the protagonist moved from that place.

In this first trailer we can see that Carly has little luck with dating apps, however the digital show she has seems to be back in fiction. We also see the debut of Laci mosley as Harper, the character who will now be the best friend of the protagonist. Overall, it really feels like a continuation of the original series and that is sure to delight fans who are still interested in seeing it.

You may be interested: ICarly announces revival with all the stars of the series

In case you’ve never seen it, icarly originally aired on Nickelodeon between 2007 and 2012. The series follows the story of a young woman who has her own digital show and the adventures she has with her friends and her older brother Spencer. The show is one of the most popular comedies on that channel, and it’s no surprise that Paramount Plus, the new streaming platform from conglomerate Viacom, has its eye on it.

Cosgrove, the lead actress, was already quite famous for her role as Megan in Drake and Josh, another original comedy series from that channel that was also wildly popular a few years before receiving its own series, that title aired between 2004 and 2007. The return of the series was confirmed last year and production quickly began on it. project, as we can see it seems that it had priority.

Paramount Plus is stepping into the ring for subscribers with the old, trusty strategy of offering spin-offs and sequels to its most popular titles. Just yesterday the advance of the individual show of Patrick star, from the cartoon SpongeBob and it has also been confirmed that there will be more about the universe that started Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 1 – 100%, another of Nickelodeon’s most popular animated series.

The strategy could result in a good number of subscribers at the moment, but in the long term, it should be doubted and not in vain the platform also plans a series of original productions that it already has in development. Can icarly live off the hype and nostalgia for the show that has been off the air for almost a decade? We’ll find out on June 17 when the first three episodes of the series hit Paramount Plus.

Read on: Jennette McCurdy Retires From Acting, Says She’s Ashamed of Being in iCarly