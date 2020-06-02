The company Eli Lilly is working on an antibody treatment for covid-19.

. – Pharmacist Eli Lilly and Company said Monday that it began the first human trial of an antibody therapy designed to treat covid-19.

The first phase of the test will assess whether the therapy is safe and well tolerated. Results are expected to be in late June. The first patients with covid-19 who are being treated with this therapy are hospitalized at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, in New York, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and at Emory University in Atlanta. the company told CNN.

If the trial finally shows that the treatment is effective against covid-19, it could be available in the fall, according to the Indianapolis-based company.

“Until now, scientists have been trying to reuse drugs, drugs that were designed for new diseases to see if they work against covid-19, but as soon as the epidemic started, we got to work to make a new drug against this disease. Said Dr. Dan Skovronsky, senior vice president and chief scientific officer for Eli Lilly.

“Now we are ready and testing it on patients,” he explained.

The treatment was created in collaboration with AbCellera, a Canadian-based biotech company. When someone recovers from a disease like covid-19, their bodies make millions of proteins called antibodies, which fight the disease and help you recover. AbCellera acquired a blood sample from one of the first United States patients to have recovered from covid-19, and the companies sorted millions of cells from this patient to find hundreds of antibodies.

Scientists at AbCellera and the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases selected what they believed would be most potent, and Lilly scientists designed the treatment, known as monoclonal antibody therapy. This approach has worked to treat other diseases: There are monoclonal antibody therapies that treat HIV, asthma, lupus, Ebola, and some forms of cancer.

It’s unclear whether the therapy will work against covid-19, but when applied to cells in the laboratory, it blocked the virus’s ability to infect cells, Skovronsky said. The information has not yet been published, but based on those results, the scientists obtained the green light to take the next step and prepare it to be tested on patients.

They also gave it a temporary name.

“We call it LY-CoV555, lucky triple 5,” said Skovronsky.

Manufacturing has already started

This will be a first phase of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Some patients will receive the medicine and others will receive a placebo, and neither the patients nor their doctors will be informed about who received it and who did not.

If the treatment appears to be safe, the company would move to the next testing phase in a matter of weeks. The second phase of the trial will involve a larger number of patients, including patients who are not hospitalized, and will assess whether the therapy is effective.

The company also plans to study the drug as a preventive measure. The treatment could be used for vulnerable patients for whom vaccines may not be a great option, such as the elderly, with chronic diseases or compromised immune systems.

Eli Lilly has already begun manufacturing antibody therapy in large quantities so that it can be tested and potentially used in patients beyond the trial. In pandemic-free circumstances, companies generally wait to find out if it worked before they start.

“If it works, we don’t want to waste a single day, we want to have as many drugs as possible available to help as many people as possible quickly,” said Skovronsky.

In trials in the coming months, Lilly says she will test different mixtures of some of the other antibodies that scientists think could provide protection. However, the optimal scenario, Skovronsky said, would be that only an antibody is needed in relatively low doses.

“The more antibodies are mixed, the higher doses, (and) the more difficult it is to manufacture,” said Skovronsky. “But if it has to be two antibodies, higher doses, or even three antibodies mixed in higher doses, we will do whatever it takes to make an effective drug for patients.”

Other developing antibody therapies

Eli Lilly is not the only company working on antibody treatments. Several American teams have cloned antibodies to covid-19, and many are close to starting tests on patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has said it hopes to start human testing this month and have treatment by the end of the summer.

“This approach is definitely promising and it’s something we need,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine specialist at Baylor University School of Medicine who is not involved in this research. The challenge, the expert said, in the case of covid-19 is that the disease has two phases: the initial viral infection phase and then the host response or inflammatory response. In general, a treatment like this is more likely to be effective if a patient receives it early in the course of the disease, when the virus is still replicating.

“That is always the problem of treating covid-19 with monoclonal antibodies: if you wait until things are quite advanced, for example including patients who are already connected to a ventilator, it may not have any clinical impact,” said Hotez.

If it works it could also be useful, for example, to administer to people in a nursing home if there is a positive case, to first aid personnel in cases of exposure to patients with covid-19 or to health workers, Hotez said .

A challenge Hotez pointed out: monoclonal antibody therapies tend to be “quite expensive.”

Such treatments would normally take many years to develop, but covid-19 treatments progress rapidly. Pharmaceutical companies have said that government approvals that would normally take weeks sometimes have come in a day.

“It really has been a privilege to be able to work in this type of environment,” said Lilly’s Skovronksy. He added that he and others in the pharmaceutical industry have wondered if the same collaboration and sense of urgency could apply to treatments for other diseases like cancer or Alzheimer’s.

“For many of us, this feels a bit like a moon launch or a Manhattan Project, where so many scientists work together at breakneck speeds,” said Skovronksy. “Surely there will be other advances arising from this,” he said.

