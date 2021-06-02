First human case of H10N3 bird flu detected

The risk is very low

According to the Chinese authorities, the H10N3 virus is of avian origin and does not have the ability to effectively infect humans. No more human cases of H10N3 have been reported globally, and the H10N3 virus is also not particularly aggressive among poultry. This would be an occasional transmission between poultry and human species, and the risk of large-scale transmission is extremely low. In fact, in the last 40 years only about 160 cases of this strain have been detected, the majority in aquatic and wild birds.

In any case, the experts have recalled the health precautions that must be taken: avoid contact with sick and dead birds, do not approach live birds, maintain food hygiene and go to the doctor if compatible symptoms such as fever or difficulty breathing are detected .