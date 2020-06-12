Could flames be the key against covid-19? 3:10

. – A drug that could treat and prevent covid-19 began testing in patients from multiple locations across the United States, according to a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announcement made Thursday.

This is the first clinical trial of a coronavirus antibody cocktail in the United States. If successful, Regeneron hopes it may be available in the fall.

The trial started this Wednesday. According to Regeneron, his antibody cocktail will be tested in four different study populations: people who are hospitalized with covid-19; people who have symptoms of the disease but are not hospitalized; healthy people at high risk of infection; and healthy people who have had close contact with an infected person.

“We have created a unique cocktail of antiviral antibodies with the potential to both prevent and treat infections, and also to prevent viral ‘leakage’, a critical concern in the midst of a global pandemic,” Dr said in a press release. George Yancopoulos, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron. “Ultimately, the world needs multiple solutions, and the innovative biopharmaceutical industry is working collectively to help as many people as possible with a variety of complementary approaches,” he added.



Antibodies are proteins that the body produces naturally in order to protect it from a threat like covid-19. In order to create the monoclonal antibodies that make up an antibody cocktail, scientists must analyze thousands of antibodies to figure out which ones most effectively fight the new coronavirus.

In this case, the Regeneron scientists took two antibodies, raised them, and put them into a medicine that is expected to be used to treat symptoms or as a protection for vulnerable communities such as the elderly or healthcare workers.

The first part of the clinical trial will verify whether antibody therapy is safe for use in humans. Scientists will also want to know if it works.

Now, an antibody treatment is not a vaccine and does not provide permanent protection. But this type of passive immunization works right away and may be available before a covid-19 vaccine.

There are other antibody treatments in clinical trials

Regeneron is not the first company to begin testing antibody therapy for covid-19 in humans. Eli Lilly and AbCellera began the human clinical trial of their antibody treatment on June 1. That study uses a single antibody in its therapy. Eli Lilly also launched a second clinical trial in China for another single-antibody treatment that she created with Chinese company Junshi Biosciences. Eli Lilly explained that they will test combinations of antibodies in the future. There are a handful of other companies working on additional antibody therapies.



Regeneron, based in Tarrytown, New York, has successfully created other antibody therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which combat eye problems, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Regeneron’s Ebola treatment worked so well that his clinical trial was halted in early August 2019. The data revealed that it was more effective in saving lives than other therapies being tested. The FDA accepted REGN-EB3 for priority review in April. The agency is expected to make a decision on whether or not to authorize Ebola therapy in October.

Regeneron scientists said they had spent years preparing for a pandemic like that of covid-19.

“Most scientists have said for years that there was a possibility of pandemics like this from the new coronavirus,” Regenron scientist Kristin Pascal previously told CNN. “So we thought, let’s get ready.”



To prepare, Pascal and his team took speed challenges to find out exactly how fast they could create a treatment against an emerging threat. They did it with MERS and Ebola, and they hope that all that practice will be worth it in the case of the covid-19.

The company, which is financially supported by the US Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority. To develop covid-19 therapy, he said he set a speed record for the company by creating REGN-COV2 in months.