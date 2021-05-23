First hit and few good ideas in the Lakers

The Lakers have reached the 2021 Playoffs as champions, yes, but also as seventh of eight classified in the Western Conference. Against the Suns they have paid the first toll, being absolutely outmatched by a fresher team with clearer ideas. It may or may not be a long series, but the first stake leaves little to the imagination and much to the ability of those responsible for Los Angeles to see the many mistakes made.

The Suns dominated from the end of the first period. Overcoming even the physical problem of Chris Paul, holding the nerves after the absurd expulsion of Cameron Payne and deploying a combinatorial game that the Lakers are going to have to face yes or yes, they have the remedy or not. Overwhelming at times. Phoenix brought out the favorites by demonstrating their position in the table and the ambition they already announced in 2020. At almost no time did the opponent approach them in real danger, which says a lot about the arsenal displayed.