Shinji Mikami has finally let us see his new project in motion, Ghostwire Tokyo, which was first announced in the past E3. Bethesda and Tango Gameworks are working on a new IP from which we have finally seen something moving after last year’s teaser.

The Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay trailer It has taught us the style of the game, which will be in the first person and focused on the action, with enemies that have a most original design, although perhaps it departs a little from what Mikami had us used to, with a good amount of action and all kinds of colors.

The trailer, which we leave you just above, shows us the game in motion and shows that it looks great and that it will have a frantic gameplay, something that as we have mentioned, will surely throw back the purest fans of the survival horror genre that Mikami himself helped build.

Tokyo is invaded by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population disappeared. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral skills to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance.

Face the unknown, discover the truth, and save the city when GhostWire: Tokyo arrives on PlayStation 5 in 2021 as a temporary exclusive.

Daniel Villagrasa

Xboxer for some, sonyer for others, but do not see what I like to enjoy on both platforms. Playing since I can remember and taking advantage of the minimum to tell you how much I love Hideo Kojima.

Related Posts