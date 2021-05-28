first gameplay and release date

One of the most anticipated games of 2021 is undoubtedly Far Cry 6. Ubisoft’s original plan was to launch it during the first half of the year, however the pandemic hampered its development and carried over into the second half. In fact, we already have Release Date: Oct 7. In order to revive the anticipation for the title, the French company has revealed the first gameplay, which allows us to see endless details that await us in the open world.

On a graphical level, Far Cry 6 takes an important leap compared to the previous installment. Of course, the gameplay shown is running on PC, surely on a high-end computer. Despite the above, Ubisoft anticipates that the new generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, will be able to display high-quality visuals. You can tell that they are taking advantage of the hardware to further detail the scenario.

Speaking of staging, Far Cry 6 is set in Yara, a fictional country clearly inspired by Cuba. The region is controlled by the dictator and villain Antón Castillo, who is played by himself Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian or Gus Friné in Breaking Bad). However, the citizens are fed up with the tyrant and took up arms to try to stop his regime. Our character, Dani Rojas, will also get involved in the revolution.

Urban areas and hundreds of activities to do in Far Cry 6

One of the main novelties of Far Cry 6 is that this time we will have access to a large number of urban areas. And it is that previously the franchise proposed us to explore the extensive natural landscapes and just a few small towns. Now, however, you can visit large cities where Castillo’s military power is concentrated. The capital, named Esperanza, is by far the largest urban location. Introducing these cities allowed to increase the available activities.

“For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the largest Far Cry playground to date. Take down Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or taking on the army in an all out shootout in the streets. From taking control of a horse to taking over a tank, choose your favorite transport to fight the regime or just ride Yara in style. “

In the gameplay we can see that, unlike the predecessor titles, it is committed to a unusual arsenal. Yes, the classic rifles or bladed weapons are back, but Far Cry 6 will also offer rare weaponry. For example, we could see a portable missile launcher that is carried on the back. This allows you to deploy an air attack in an area infested with enemies. You can also use a “Discus thrower” to clear the way.

Moving on to the topic of personalization, the appearance of your character will play a crucial role in the gameplay. And it is not only about changing the appearance, but also about analyzing the advantages – or disadvantages – that each armor or objects provides. Finally, it is important that you know that Far Cry 6 will give you the freedom to follow your own play style. Do you want to be stealthy and attack from a distance with a sniper rifle? Go ahead. Would you rather be inspired by Rambo and demonstrate your firepower anywhere? You can also do it. The game will be available on October 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

