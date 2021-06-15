First flight of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrives

This morning at 6:52 am the first shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines against Covid-19 arrived in Mexico, one million 350 thousand doses per Toluca airport, Mexico state.

The Birmex team is transporting to the Cuautitlán Izcalli facilities 1 million 350 thousand doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a donation from the United States government, this as part of the collaboration agreements of the visit of the vice president Harris, ”said Israel Acosta, general director of the National Distribution System of BIRMEX.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: EU extends expiration of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for six weeks

These doses will be distributed immediately on the northern border, only in Baja California for people over 18 years old.

At 8:20 in the morning he arrived at Mexico City International Airport a new shipment of Pfizer-Biontech vaccines, which now adds 17 million 857 thousand 905 doses of this pharmaceutical company since the beginning of the national vaccination strategy.

We will meet the goal of vaccinating the entire population against # COVID19. Morning conference. https://t.co/e5L4hJQm6r – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 15, 2021

asc