First featured names confirmed for BRAVE CF comeback event in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan. The second BRAVE Combat Federation show in Kazakhstan is starting to take shape with the first fighters confirmed to be in action on August 21, in Almaty.

In association with the Octagon League, BRAVE CF 53 will bring in some of the best international fighters to face the best from Kazakhstan.

In the first round of announcements, featherweight Tae Kyun Kim has been revealed as part of BRAVE CF 53. Unbeaten in his professional career, the South Korean star is coming off the biggest win of his career, having previously been undefeated by TKO fighter Hussein Kadimagomaev in BRAVE CF 47.

“Ares” is one of the brightest talents to come from South Korea and has established himself as one of the best featherweight stars in BRAVE CF.

Tae Kyun Kim is joined by flyweight Flavio de Queiroz, who is one of the best Brazilians in his weight class.

Flavio impressed in his last outing as he led BRAVE CF flyweight tournament finalist Velimurad Alkhasov away in their quarterfinal fight at BRAVE CF 42.

Queiroz trains with former BRAVE CF lightweight world champion Lucas “Mineiro” Martins at the Capital da Luta Gymnasium.

BRAVE CF 53 will mark the second time that the world’s fastest growing MMA organization has hosted an event in Kazakhstan.

The first time was in March 2017, when BRAVE CF 6 was led by future super lightweight champion Eldar Eldarov, who scored his second career BRAVE CF victory when he stopped Henrique Rasputin in the first round.