First featured names confirmed for BRAVE CF comeback event in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan. The second show of BRAVE Combat Federation on Kazakhstan is beginning to take shape with the first fighters confirmed to be in action on August 21, in Almaty.

In association with the Octagon League, BRAVE CF 53 will bring in some of the best international fighters to take on the best of Kazakhstan.

In the first round of announcements, the featherweight Tae Kyun Kim has been revealed as part of BRAVE CF 53. Undefeated in his professional career, the star of South Korea comes from the biggest victory of his career, since before he had been undefeated by fighter technical knockout Hussein Kadimagomaev on BRAVE CF 47.

“Ares” is one of the brightest talents coming from South Korea and has established himself as one of the best featherweight stars in BRAVE CF.

Tae Kyun Kim he is accompanied by flyweight Flavio de Queiroz, who is one of the best Brazilians in his weight class.

Flavio impressed in his last outing as he led to the finalist of the BRAVE CF flyweight tournament Velimurad Alkhasov away in their quarterfinal fight in BRAVE CF 42.

Queiroz trains with the former world lightweight champion of BRAVE CF Lucas «Mineiro» Martins in the Capital da Luta Gymnasium.

BRAVE CF 53 will mark the second time the organization of MMA fastest growing in the world organizes an event in Kazakhstan.

The first time was in March 2017, when BRAVE CF 6 was headed by the future super lightweight champion Eldar Eldarov, who won the second victory of his career in BRAVE CF when he stopped Henrique Rasputin in the first round.

