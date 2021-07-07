first failed Eurocup semifinal

07/06/2021

On 07/07/2021 at 01:07 CEST

It could not be. Spain was eliminated from the Eurocup in the semifinal. The ‘Roja’, in the middle of the generational change, came very close to winning the maximum continental title for the fourth time; to achieve a goal that before the start of the tournament it seemed much further away than it really was. Those of Luis Enrique had options to knock down Italy, but they accused the little hit and said goodbye to the competition. Through the front door, but they had to leave. They forgave during the regulation 90 minutes and overtime and ended up paying dearly on penalties.

In 1964, 1984, 2008 and 2012, Spain played the final of the ‘Euro’ after sneaking into the four best teams. At Wembley, however, the National Team ‘knew’ defeat in a semifinal of the continental championship. Italy put an end to the Spanish full of victories in the last tie before the grand final. From 4 of 4 to 4 of 5. They say that the statistics are to be broken. The balance, however, remains spectacular. Especially considering that a single party anything can happen.

Dani Olmo laments during the match between Spain and Italy

| .

La ‘Roja’ has participated five times in the final of a great tournament. He has won three of the four of the Eurocup he has played. He has only played one of a World Cup, that of South Africa in 2010, which also culminated in a Spanish triumph. If the Confederations Cup is counted, it must be taken into account that in 2013 Brazil thrashed the national team and did not allow them to win the title. In October 2021, Luis Enrique’s men will have the opportunity to fight for another championship that they have not won, the Nations League, if they beat (precisely) Italy in the semifinal. In the Olympic Games, the country is not represented by the absolute, but by the lower categories.

Spain’s journey to the European Championship ends in the cruellest way possible. In extra time, after 120 minutes in which he was better than his rival and after a collective display of personality and resistance. Luis Enrique can be very satisfied with his players. If there is to lose, let it be this way.