First f1 auction michael schumacher

The first Formula 1 race in which the then still little-known Michael Schumacher debuted was the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix, after being chosen as a replacement for Bertrand Gachot who had a run-in that week with a taxi driver and the law. At the controls of the German pilot would be one of the seven Jordan 191 – Ford Cosworth HB built, chassis number 6, and the same one that has been announced at auction by Speed ​​Master Cars.

Although in that race Michael Schumacher had to retire on the first lap due to clutch problems, his impeccable performance in the rest of the weekend was what put it on the map and, more importantly, on Flavio Briatore’s radar who the following weekend had already hired him in his Benetton team.

Gallery: Jordan 191 – Michael Schumacher’s Ford Cosworth HB

Jordan 191 – Ford Cosworth HB by Michael Schumacher

That Schumacher was chosen to drive that specific Jordan 191 – Ford Cosworth HB was the the result of a series of events that had little or nothing to do with him. Andrea de Cesaris, Team Jordan’s lead driver, drove that car two weeks earlier at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he had a great performance qualifying in 16th place and finishing seventh.

When the time came for the Belgian Grand Prix, at the Spa Francorchamps circuit, on which de Cesaris was considered a specialist, the pilot did not feel comfortable and decided to use the spare car. Schumacher, for his part, would end up using it, with the fine-tuning of De Cesaris, because at the beginning of the practices his car had a water leak.

Gallery: Jordan 191 – Michael Schumacher’s Ford Cosworth HB

In an unknown car, with a set-up for a different driver and without knowing the circuit, Michael Schumacher was faster than De Cesaris, action whose more than favorable “consequences” we already mentioned.

Jordan 191 – Ford Cosworth HB by Michael Schumacher

After this race and the rest of the 1991 Formula season, this Jordan 191 – Ford Cosworth HB was bought by the Belgian collector Jean Blatton, who had it in his possession until 2005. There the car passed into the hands of Didier Siruge, who he has kept it running and has even raced it in some competitions. In addition, he commissioned the repair of the engine to Langford Performance Engineering, the same company that worked them in 1991.

Gallery: Jordan 191 – Michael Schumacher’s Ford Cosworth HB

Whoever wins the auction for chassis number 6 of the Jordan 191 – Ford Cosworth HB not only a tremendous piece of history but also all the equipment to keep the car running, folder with all the history and certificate of authenticity, a scale model with the signature of Michael Schumacher and the original framed helm.

Jordan 191 – Ford Cosworth HB by Michael Schumacher