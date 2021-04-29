first exchange in Latin America offering tokenized shares

Key facts:

Decrypto uses RSK, a Bitcoin sidechain to certify its tokens.

Tokenization allows the purchase of fractions of a share.

Starting today, April 28, Decrypto, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Argentina, offers its users the possibility to buy shares of Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google and Yolo, in the form of tokens.

The exchange, through a press release accessed by this medium, reported that works with RSK, a Bitcoin sidechain that allows the development of smart contracts. This means that the tokens are indirectly certified on the Bitcoin network.

An advantage of this type of assets is that both large and small investors have access to them and can acquire them in the same way as they do with any other cryptocurrency.

In the traditional stock purchase model, an intermediary usually has custody of the assets. With these tokens, on the other hand, custody is the user. What’s more, tokens are fractionalIn other words, you can buy a small part of a share instead of a complete one.

As an example, a Tesla stock is priced at the time of this writing of $ 700. With Decrypto tokens, the user could buy as little as $ 7, or 1% of the total price, and still be exposed to the variation in the price of the asset.

On the other hand, there are also particular risks to this type of assets since the tokens that represent shares They are not under the regulation of the National Securities Market Commission. In addition, because these tokens are not accepted on any platform, it depends on the availability of the exchange or that there is a buyer who demands them in case they want to sell them.

A fusion between the traditional market and cryptocurrencies

Decrypto explains that, with tokenization, the value of shares or any other asset is digitized and represented on a blockchain. This network, according to the press release, “is decentralized, secure, efficient, and allows transactions to be carried out without the intervention of third parties.” This makes the assets affordable for anyone, anywhere in the world, and consequently the number of investors is expected to increase.

“We are launching a historic product that is going to revolutionize the traditional market by merging it with ‘crypto’, transforming it into one,” says Iván Tello, director of operations of this exchange.

Other exchanges outside of Latin America have already dabbled in this new trend of offering tokenized shares of large companies. This is, for example, the case with FTX, which began offering these assets at the end of 2020. Binance also recently launched tokenized shares of companies such as Tesla, Coinbase MicroStrategy and Apple.

Decrypto, a company founded in 2020, managed to close that year with almost 100,000 registered users, according to the statement, and has growth plans for this year and expansion to Mexico, Chile and Colombia.