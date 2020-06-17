A team of physicists from around the world could have done what would be the first axion detection in the history of physics. Axions are ultralight particles that until now have been hypothetical, since it has not been possible to confirm their existence beyond the standard model of particle physics, which describes the behavior of subatomic particles.

According to a lengthy Live Science report, theoretical physicists first proposed the existence of axions in 1970 in order to solve the mathematical problems associated with the strong nuclear force, which binds together particles called quarks. However, axions have become an element associated with dark matter, which constitutes 85% of the mass of the universe, but does not emit light.

Now here is the strange news. If the evidence is confirmed, the axions that could have been detected would not correct the asymmetries in the strong nuclear force or explain most of the lost mass in the universe, as everything seems to indicate that these particles are coming out of the sun and do not act on cold dark matter, which is believed to fill halos around galaxies, according to Kai Martens, a physicist at the University of Tokyo, who worked on these experiments.

Scientists clarify that these axions would be newly created particles within the sun, while most of the cold dark matter has apparently existed for billions of years, from the early universe.

Another strange clarification. This experiment detected hints of what appear to be axionsThis does not mean that its existence was verified under any circumstances. And after collecting data for more than two years, scientists will continue to collect information, but warn that the result may not be what you want in the end.

On the other hand, the small sign of an axion appeared in a dark underground tank of 3.5 tons of liquid xenonThe experiment, called XENON1T, was done at the Gran Sasso National Laboratory in Italy. Now, there are two other physical effects that could explain the data from the XENON1T experiment, but the researchers tested several theories and found that these axions likely came from the sun.

Various specialists agree that if it is possible to demonstrate the existence of these axions, it would be a great change for physics, even of the largest find since the discovery of cosmic acceleration, which was carried out in 1998 and showed that not only is the universe expanding, but it is growing faster and faster.