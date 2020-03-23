First EBU initiative to “honor” this year’s nominations

The EBU announced last Wednesday March 18 the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 due to the world coronavirus crisis, which makes it impossible to continue with the necessary preparations for an event of such magnitude while guaranteeing the health and safety of its workers. That same day, the album with all the candidate songs, which was in pre-sale mode, was also removed from the official website of the contest.

Blas Cantó, Spain candidate in Eurovision 2020

But the EBU, the body in charge of organizing the well-known festival, has rectified and has decided to sell the album with the 41 nominations as a tribute the work carried out for several months by the delegations of different countries. The news has been announced by Croatian HRT’s Eurovision profile on Instagram, but the album is not yet available for sale.

Before the announcement of the cancellation of the festival, The album was slated to go on sale on Friday, April 17. It is unknown if this date will be maintainedBut what is known for sure is that this tribute album will be divided into two CDs. The first of them will have 21 songs and will include the Spanish song, “Universo” by Blas Cantó, in position 14; the second will collect the remaining 20.

These songs, discarded by 2021

At the same meeting in which the EBU Reference Group decided to release this album symbolically, it was decided that all these themes that had been prepared for 2020 could not be candidates next year. However, Yes, the artists who were going to represent their countries in Rotterdam 2020 will be able to repeat. Blas Cantó has announced his desire to represent Spain in the next edition and has confirmed that he is already working on his new candidacy.

The EBU has also decided to organize a symbolic festival with the 41 artists who were going to participate in Eurovision 2020, to be able to honor the songs and work of so many people for months, as well as to entertain the European continent in one of the saddest and most complicated periods in its recent history. It has not yet been confirmed when this special festival will be held or what its dynamics will be like., although it is known that there will be no voting.

