First dogs certified as COVID-19 detectors to debut at Miami food fair



A dog trained to detect coronavirus in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The First four dogs “certified” in the US as detectors for COVID-19 they will begin to work this weekend during a gastronomic festival that takes place on the beaches of the city of Miami BeachFlorida International University (FIU) reported this Friday.

The dogs, trained by researchers from FIU’s International Forensic Research Institute (IFRI), “They are the first in the country to obtain a specific certification for COVID-19”, said the academic center in a statement.

Cobra, OneBetta, Mac and Hubble, trained to identify the odor produced by metabolic changes in those infected with the virusThey will have the task of smelling the thousands of tourists who are already visiting the festival and the city of Miami Beach.

The city has already announced restrictions for the Memorial Day weekend, which is celebrated on May 31, to limit the number of people on the beach and the controls in the access to the city, and thus avoid the excesses of the spring this year.

Dogs will inspect those who attend the gastronomic festival

Dogs will work with the crowd attending the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, which began this Thursday and will continue through the weekend.

These animals have been working on the FIU campus since January, originally to detect coronavirus on surfaces.

Now they will do it with people.

If dogs detect COVID, the person will be offered a rapid test

Cobra, a Belgian Malinois, and OneBetta, a Dutch Shepherd, will be at the entrance points of the gastronomic festival, and those who detect the presence of the disease will be offered a rapid test for covid-19.

Meanwhile, Mac and Hubble, mixed breed puppies, will reinforce the work in the crowds.

IFRI, the University stressed, has decades of experience investigating detector dogs and identifying scent-specific chemicals that dogs warn of in a wide variety of applications, including very low levels of microorganisms, as well as accelerators, coins, drugs, explosives, human odor, mold and mildew.

“We knew we could apply our proven research methods to canine detection for COVID-19 by providing a valuable tool to protect the community,” said FIU COO Kenneth Furton, who founded IFRI and has chaired several national groups. developing national standards for dogs and sensors since 2004.

The canines were certified by a panel of external examiners, based on the strict protocols established by the Scientific Working Group on the Guidelines for Orthogonal Detectors and Dogs (SWGDOG).

