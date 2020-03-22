First discussions between Afghan government and Taliban over prisoner exchange

The Afghan government and the Taliban met for the first time on Sunday to discuss the terms of possible prisoner exchanges, and they did so by videoconference, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad announced.

“Today, the United States and Qatar have facilitated the first technical discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the release of prisoners, using the Skype video conferencing system,” Khalilzad tweeted.

The prisoner exchange, provided for in the agreement reached between the United States and the Taliban, which has not yet had any effect on the ground, is made “urgent” by the spread of the coronavirus and must be carried out “as soon as possible,” the Wednesday the US envoy.