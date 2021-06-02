First disappointment that Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings give us

Simu Liu is the main actor of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and confirms that a character who could give a lot of play will not appear in the film.

The movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings It will be the first to have an Asian character as the main protagonist. Also in Marvel studios They have tried to get away from the stereotypes that surrounded the martial arts fighter during his early adventures in the comics.

Therefore, the father of the main hero will not be Fu Manchu, but will be known as Wenwu (The Mandarin). It has also been rumored that we could get to see a great character as he is End Fang Foom in the movie Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. But, the actor Simu liu has denied it.

“We knew we were potentially navigating a minefield, especially when we looked at this property that was created by two white men in the 1970s at the height of the kung fu craze.” Said actor Simu Liu. “We haven’t shied away from ripping out everything that doesn’t work in 2019, 2020, 2021. Some questionable elements of the source material, like the shape-shifting dragon puzzlingly called Fin Fang Foom, don’t appear in the film.”

“From the moment Marvel Studios decided that there should be a voice for Asian characters and a main Asian character, everyone has considered how best to incorporate an Asian story and all its wonderful dimensions, facets and nuances, and it also celebrates martial arts ”.

So… will we see a dragon in the movie or not?

They are first charged to Mushu from Mulan (2020) and later do not add to End Fang Foom. It seems that Disney has some problem with dragons, although they have made up for it with the Stripe (2021). But even so, in all promotional toys of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings if a dragon appears, so we may see this mythological animal, although it does not receive any name.

Here we leave you the trailer of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, so you can review it before the film opens on September 3, 2021.

