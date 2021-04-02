First dinosaur fossils found in Northern Ireland

Mike Simms, who led the research team, holds the tibia theropod on the left and the Scelidosaurus femur on the right.

(CNN) – You never know what you may find while walking on the beach.

People often come across coins, shells, and rubbish, but a teacher in Northern Ireland made a discovery that will go down in history.

In the 1980s, the late Roger Byrne, a school teacher and fossil collector, found several unidentified fossils on the east coast of County Antrim. He kept them for several years before donating them to the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Mystery swirled around what the fossils might be until a team of researchers from the University of Portsmouth and Queen’s University of Belfast confirmed that they are fossilized dinosaur bones.

The 200-million-year-old fossils are the “first reported dinosaur remains anywhere in Ireland,” according to the research team’s article published this month in the Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association.

“This is too significant a discovery,” said Mike Simms, a National Museums NI paleontologist who led the team of researchers, in a news release Tuesday. “The great rarity of these fossils here is because most of the rocks in Ireland are the wrong age for dinosaurs, either too old or too young, making it almost impossible to confirm the existence of dinosaurs on these shores.”

The researchers wrote in their paper that folklore attributes the apparent absence of dinosaur remains from Ireland to the activities of Saint Patrick, who is credited with driving the snakes out of Ireland. But the lack of fossilized dinosaur bones is simply due to geology, they said. Rocks all over the country are the wrong age or type.

“Finding an Irish dinosaur may seem like a desperate task, yet several potential candidates have been identified and are described for the first time here,” the article states.

Researcher Robert Smyth and Professor David Martill from the University of Portsmouth analyzed the bone fragments with high-resolution 3D digital models of the fossils, produced by Dr. Patrick Collins of the University of Queens in Belfast.

Researchers originally believed the bones were from the same animal, but later determined that they were from two different dinosaurs.

“By analyzing the shape and internal structure of the bones, we realized that they belonged to two very different animals,” Smyth said in the press release.

“One is very dense and robust, typical of an armored plant-eater. The other is slender, with thin bony walls and features found only in fast-moving, two-legged predatory dinosaurs called theropods. ‘

Both fossils were pieces of the animal’s leg bones, according to the researchers. One was part of the femur of a four-legged herbivore called Scelidosaurus. The other was part of the tibia belonging to a two-legged carnivore similar to Sarcosaurus.

The beach where the fossils were found is covered in rounded fragments of basalt and white limestone, according to the magazine article. He noted that fossils in that area are often scarce and very worn.

“The two dinosaur fossils Roger Byrne found may have been washed out to sea, dead or alive, sinking to the Jurassic seafloor where they were buried and fossilized,” Simms said.

This discovery sheds light on the life of dinosaurs that roamed millions of years ago.

“Scelidosaurus keeps popping up in the marine strata, and I’m beginning to think that it may have been a coastal animal, maybe even eating algae like marine iguanas do today,” Martill noted.

The Ulster Museum, closed due to coronavirus restrictions, plans to display the bones when those restrictions are lifted, according to the press release.