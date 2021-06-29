First detection of gravitational waves from black hole plus neutron star

Until now it had been detected gravitational waves produced either by two black holes or by two neutron stars, but the detectors Virgo (located in Italy), LIGO (with two facilities in the US) and the Japanese KAGRA report today in The Astrophysical Journal Letters of the first direct observation of ‘combined’ pairs formed by a black hole and a neutron star.

The finding was made in January 2020 when two gravitational signals emitted by two systems were detected, in which a black hole and a neutron star, rotating around each other, merged into a single compact object. The existence of these pairs was predicted by the astronomical community several decades ago, but to date they had never been observed for sure, either by electromagnetic or gravitational signals.

The events GW200105 and GW200115 detected in January 2020 represent the first observations of gravitational waves generated by a combination of a neutron star and a black hole, the so-called ‘lost binary system’

On January 5, 2020, the Advanced LIGO detector in Livingston (Louisiana, USA) and the Advanced Virgo detector, observed a gravitational wave produced by the last orbits (spiral phase), before the merger, of a pair formed by a neutron star (EN) and a black hole (AN). On the whole, ENAN.

Just 10 days later, a second gravitational wave signal from the spiral and melt phase of a similar binary system was observed by the two LIGO detectors (both in Livingston and another operating in Hanford, Washington state) and that of Virgo.

These two events, dubbed as GW200105 and GW200115 by the dates of their detections, they represent the first observations of gravitational waves generated by a combination of a neutron star and a black hole, since two previous gravitational signals (GW190814 and GW190426) had been considered ENAN candidates, but without a level of high enough confidence.

Double neutron star systems were first observed in the Milky Way in 1974 by monitoring pulses of radio waves emitted by neutron stars, known as radio pulsars.

“The astronomical community has spent decades searching for radio pulsars orbiting black holes, but none have been found in the Milky Way so far,” he says. Astrid Lamberts, CNRS researcher and member of the Virgo collaboration at the Artemis and Lagrange laboratories in Nice.

The lost binary system

“The black hole and neutron star pairs were in fact the ‘missing binary system’ for astronomers,” he emphasizes. With this new discovery, we can finally begin to understand how many of these systems exist, how often they merge, and why we have not yet seen examples in the Milky Way. “

The gravitational signals detected in January encode valuable information about the physical characteristics of the systems, such as the mass and distance of the two pairs of ENANs, as well as about the physical mechanisms that have generated these objects and caused them to collapse.

The black hole and the neutron star that originated GW200105 are, respectively, around 8.9 and 1.9 times as massive as our Sun and that their merger took place around 900 million years ago.

Analysis of the signal has shown that the black hole and the neutron star that originated GW200105 they are, respectively, about 8.9 and 1.9 times as massive as our Sun and that their merger took place about 900 million years ago, hundreds of millions of years before the first dinosaurs appeared on Earth.

In the event of the event GW200115, Virgo and LIGO scientists estimate that the two compact objects had masses of about 5.7 (for AN) and 1.5 (for EN) times the mass of the Sun and that they merged nearly a billion years ago.

The estimate of the most massive mass in both cases falls within the predicted fit interval for the black holes formed in the stellar evolution models. The lighter mass is also consistent with neutron stars, and those results indicate that both detected systems are ENAN pairs, even if they have different confidence levels.

In this sense, although the statistical significance of GW200105 is not that high, the “shape” of the signal as well as the parameters inferred from the analyzes, lead researchers to believe that it has an astrophysical origin.

In the event GW200115 it is estimated that the two objects merged almost a billion years ago and that the mass of the black hole was about 5.7 times that of the Sun and that of the neutron star 1.5 times greater.

“A great deal of work and computational resources has been devoted to estimating these parameters. In fact, a crucial aspect in the analysis of the data recorded by the gravitational wave detectors is to extract the useful information, which is always mixed with the noise “, he points out. Giancarlo cella, INFN researcher and coordinator of the Virgo data analysis group.

“We need to get our best estimates of the properties of the sources and at the same time we want to know what the probability is that an identified signal is simply due to random fluctuation.”

An additional test of the detection of a mixed system of a neutron star and a black hole could have been the detection of electromagnetic radiation along with gravitational waves. In fact, if the masses of the two compact objects are roughly comparable, the neutron star, as it approaches the black hole, is subject to such tidal forces that it fragments.

In this case, in addition to the gravitational emissions, a spectacular flare of electromagnetic radiation could also be observed, due to the disintegration of stellar matter around the black hole: a mechanism similar to what leads to the formation of accretion discs around giant black holes at the center of galaxies.

This probably happened neither for GW200105 nor for GW200115, since in both cases the mass of the black hole was very large, so that once the separation between the two objects was small enough, the black hole, as it were, swallowed his partner in one bite.

“We have evidence that our sensitivity is now above the threshold required to detect systems of this type,” says Cella, “and we expect that we will do this routinely in future observation periods.”

Drawing a new cosmic landscape “The fact that we have now detected all three types of binary systems will help us develop theories to explain the properties of all of them consistently,” Lamberts notes.

“In fact, this discovery allows us to deepen our understanding of the most extreme phenomena in the Universe, helping us to better understand what mechanisms could have generated them.”

Artist’s rendering of a generic black hole-neutron star merger event. / Carl Knox, OzGrav -Swinburne University

The result announced today, together with the dozens of detections made by Virgo and LIGO to date, allow us, for the first time, a close observation of one of the most violent and rare phenomena in the Universe, and draw an unpublished image of the crowded ones. and chaotic regions that are one of the possible environments where these events are generated.

In addition, the detailed information that we have begun to collect on the physics of black hole and neutron star mergers offers us the opportunity to test the fundamental laws of physics under extreme conditions, which we will obviously never be able to reproduce. on earth.

“The discovery announced today is yet another gem in the treasure trove of LIGO-Virgo’s third observation period,” he adds. Giovanni losurdo, Virgo spokesperson and INFN researcher.

“LIGO and Virgo continue to reveal catastrophic collisions, never before seen, shedding light on a genuinely new cosmic landscape. Now we are upgrading the detectors with the aim of looking much further into the depths of the cosmos, searching for new gems, pursuing a deeper understanding of the universe in which we live ”.

Spanish participation

The LIGO collaboration includes the Galician Institute of High Energy Physics (IGFAE) of the University of Santiago de Compostela and the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB), while the University of Valencia (UV), the Institute of Cosmos Sciences from the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) and the Institut de Física d’Altes Energies (IFAE) of Barcelona are members of Virgo.