First details Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

The new Volkswagen ID.4 has already fallen into our hands and in a very short time we will tell you our impressions. But before that we want to tell you about a very interesting version of this model, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, Or what is the same; the most powerful and sporty version that this electric SUV will have. Related to the Skoda Enyaq iV and the future CUPRA Tavascan, the ID.4 GTX will become the most performing model in Volkswagen’s range of electric cars.

300 hp, double electric motor and intentions to stand up to the Tesla Model Y

Since the Volkswagen ID.4 was officially launched we know that sooner or later it will arrive a sportier cut version equipped with the dual electric motor configuration already seen in the Skoda Enyaq RS iV. In the case of the ID.4, this version will have the name GTX, thus making use of the heritage provided by the acronyms GTI, GTD or GTE in the rest of the brand. Both outdoors and indoors, the GTX will offer a specific finish that highlights its differentiation with respect to the rest of the range, a strategy that is in fact the same that Skoda has used to create the Enyaq RS iV.

On a technical level, the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will offer the most capable version of the MEB modular platform, meaning the use of a few lithium ion batteries with 77 kWh capacity and the double electric motor configuration, one on each axis, reaching 300 hp maximum power. With this specification, and in the absence of knowing the official homologation data of the ID.4 GTX, we must expect a WLTP autonomy in the vicinity of 420 kilometers, a maximum speed of 180 km / h and a 0-100 Km / h that will be around 6 seconds.

The presentation of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX will take place on April 28, then knowing all the details that have not yet been communicated about the model. Once presented, Volkswagen will open the reservation period in May, confirming that the first units will hit the market in June.