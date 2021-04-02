First details of Megan Anderson’s next step after UFC

Megan Anderson | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Megan Anderson (11–5) ended her contract with the UFC and has not renewed. Whoever was a challenger to the UFC Featherweight World Championship or Invicta Featherweight World Champion will find their way into mixed martial arts at another company. It could always be the situation that you sign a new agreement but it does not seem that it will happen. In fact, the first details we have of his next step as a fighter have more to do with Bellator MMA.

Megan Anderson’s Next Step

It was Scott Coker, president of this company, who put this information on the table talking to MMAjukie.com, being cautious given that, from the looks of it, nothing is certain right now.

«I think my boys are talking to herBut I would have to confirm it.

Megan Anderson has been through several companies during her career but so far he has never fought at Bellator. It could certainly be a very good opportunity for her. But at the moment Scott Coker does not confirm anything. It sounds strange that the top manager does not know what is happening, rather it seems that he does not want to assure anything that may happen in the conversations. We will be attentive to the following news about the future of the fighter.