First descriptions of three characters for the Batgirl movie

We’ve known for a long time that a Batgirl movie is in the works. It is a project that has been going on for years, but it is already confirmed as one of the original movies on the HBO Max streaming platform. The film already has associated directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”, “Bumblebee”) as a writer, but there are no dates set yet.

However, it seems that production is just a few months away, since the studio has started working on the casting of the DC movie, details that are already coming although rumor still has to be tried.

The information comes from the hand of the medium The Illuminerdi, usually successful in terms of DC movies and series, who offers the first character descriptions for the film. Specifically of three characters.

The first description is Barbara gordon, with the studio looking for an actress in her 20s to play Batgirl. The second description looks for an actor in his 50s and is described as a strong supporting character. This second character quite possibly it is Jim Gordon.

The latest casting description is looking for an actor between the ages of 50 and 60 to play a “disgruntled former firefighter”. Using characters from the comics universe, this leads us to Garfield Lynns, aka Firefly, a notorious Gotham City arsonist and part of the Batman villain gallery. Is this therefore the main villain of the film or a secondary villain?

Via information | The Illuminerdi