The Hague.- The Institute of Public Health (RIVM) of Holland did not report this Monday any case of deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, for the first time since March, keeping the total deaths from the coronavirus pandemic at 6,090 people.

The RIVM confirmed yesterday a death as a result of the coronavirus, while, in the last 24 hours, two people have been admitted to the hospital with symptoms of the COVID-19, which increases the total number of people who have required hospitalization for the pandemic to 11,851.

69 new coronavirus infections have also been detected, a more representative figure than those offered before June 1, because since the beginning of this month the health authorities have subjected all citizens who require it to them with PCR diagnostic tests because they have any symptom of COVID-19, without the need for a prior medical check-up and without being a health worker.

The confirmed total so far of people infected in Holland it reaches 49,658, of which some 59 are currently admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Despite the good news, Ernst Kuipers, from the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution, does not believe that the Dutch Government should lift the measures that are still in place to prevent an increase in coronavirus infections and which mainly consist of keep the distance of one and a half meters in the street, shops and entertainment venues.

Kuipers has called on citizens to continue avoiding crowds and to be tested for COVID-19 even when they have minor symptoms, to prevent further outbreaks of coronavirus.

The president of the Dutch Intensive Care Association, Diederik Gommers, also considers it « important » to continue keeping his distance for the moment because the exponential growth of cases continues close to one – one person infects at most another one – and stressed that the Viruses will only « go extinct » when this percentage drops to 0.3.