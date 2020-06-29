Long queues at Punte La Noria Traffic controls at Puente La Noria Police require motorists to pass. On Wednesday, a new permit begins to apply, the process of which is already available. The national government wants to restrict circulation in the Metropolitan Area to slow down the coronavirus transmission curve. As of Wednesday, only essential workers will be able to circulate. People who need to carry out a specific procedure or take care of other people may request exceptional permits twice a week The City government ordered blockades in 27 entrances to the Federal Capital with the aim of reducing inter-jurisdictional traffic La Noria Bridge In train stations there are also more controls and permanent cleaning tasks ((Gastón Taylor) /) In the photo, workers show their permits at the Constitución train station. They must be renewed before Wednesday ((Gastón Taylor) /) Some users carry the printed permission. You can also present the digital version, in the application CUIDAR ((Gastón Taylor) /) The masks and chinstraps, mandatory in the new Argentine normality ((Gastón Taylor) /) Users of the Sarmiento Railway must reserve their place in the trains ((Gastón Taylor) /)

Photos: Adrián Escandar – Gaston Taylor