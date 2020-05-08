FORTALEZA – During this Friday, the 8th, the first day of total isolation in Fortaleza, the so-called lockdown, drivers had to face traffic jams in streets and avenues with inspection barriers. Blitze were assembled in the early hours of this Friday with the performance of agents of the State Traffic Department (Detran-CE) and military police and firefighters.

Escort driver Rogério Araújo says he is doing the quarantine at home, but he had to travel to find basic food baskets at the company he works for. He says, however, that he faced a huge line of cars. Araújo, 56, lives in the Maraponga neighborhood, 14 km from the center, and the company is in the Metropolitan Region. “On the way, I was stopped by an inspection by the State Highway Police. When I was going to leave a basic basket at my father’s house, who lives in the Messejana neighborhood, the traffic was very large,” he said. “Another PM blitz stopped me, the guards asked for my proof of address, asked where I was coming from and where I was going, searched my car and then released my ticket,” he continued.

According to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPDS), until Friday morning, 8, almost 150 cars were approached and with data inserted in the Advanced Command Portal (PCA), a tool used by security agents to control people. that are stopped at the barriers. In addition, the teams also attended 15 occurrences of crowding and nine others related to open shops.

According to the secretary of the portfolio, André Costa, no driving has been recorded to Civil Police stations since the beginning of the decree. “We do not have registered prisons, but we have several records of people who had to return to their homes, because when they passed through the control points, it was found that they were not wearing a mask or left in a situation that they did not justify, as indicated by the exceptions provided for in the decree “, he justified.

Attention to the periphery

Logistics assistant José Maria, 43, agrees with the total isolation, but argues that the authorities should pay more attention to the suburbs. According to him, the residents of these areas do not respect the decree. “We realize, when we go shopping, that the movement of cars may have decreased, but in the neighborhoods, we see a lot of people on the streets, people who don’t even wear masks. In my opinion, they (agents) are wasting time stopping cars, and it is in the periphery that there are more people contaminated “, he warned.

According to the commander-in-chief of the Military Police of Ceará, Colonel Alexandre Ávila, there will be agents on foot, on motorbikes and cars making rounds in the streets, in addition to blitze steering wheels in various districts of the capital of Ceará. “There are more than 300 policemen exclusively dedicated to the operation, daily, distributed in three basic activities: barriers to control access to the city; mobile steering wheels, with motorcycle policemen in 104 quadrants inside Fortaleza; and fixed barriers, in a small space. time, in 20 city corridors “.

Also according to the SSPDS, in the Parque Santa Rosa neighborhood, on the outskirts of the capital, the Fortaleza Inspection Agency (Agefis), with the support of the Fortaleza Municipal Guard (GMF), dismantled a fair that took place at Rua Raimundo Aristides in Friday morning, 8. Inspections to identify other locations with the presence of open-air sales and the operation of commercial establishments are in progress. The actions are guided by data from calls made to the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (Ciops), through 190.

Lockdown in Fortaleza

Until May 20, the lockdown restricts, mainly in Fortaleza, the epicenter of the covid-19 in Ceará, the movement of people and vehicles on streets, avenues and public spaces. In addition to the mandatory use of masks when leaving home, everyone must also use the equipment in public and private transport.

Another obligation is to carry documents that justify leaving, in case there is a need for some essential activity, such as going to the supermarket, pharmacy or health services. Workers from companies authorized to carry on their activities must present a declaration issued by the institution or an identification badge.

Secretary André Costa explains that whoever disobeys the order can be referred to the police station. “Only in case of resistance will we use the police force, as foreseen. If the person does not comply with this obligation, with this duty to remain at home, he can be held responsible and even respond criminally”.

Ceará records, until this Friday, 8, 14,956 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 966 deaths. In Fortaleza, 10,348 people are infected and 743 deaths. The State still has 30,256 cases under investigation.

