First Dates: A racy comment from a beautician leaves a tattoo artist stunned: “I’d rather another dessert”

Updated 07/20/2021 – 00:35

“I don’t like being the sheep of a flock. I am the typical one that when everyone goes to a disco because it is fashionable, I go to another one. I have a lot of personality”, as it has been defined Michael, a 38-year-old tattoo artist from Madrid who is tattooed from head to toe and has gone to the restaurant in ‘First Dates’, Four’s blind dating show in search of “a feminine woman to take care of herself.”

“I am the black sheep of my family because I am the rarest, that’s why my father tells me that I am like a goat. All my tastes are different from those of my mother and my sisters and I am the black sheep”, has been the definition she has made of herself Miriam, A 34-year-old beautician from Madrid whose date has entered her eyes from the first moment. “As I have seen him with the tattoos I have said, ‘Mother, what a man'”, admitted, a very different first impression than he has had. “From the outset, she is not the prototype of a girl that catches my attention”, has stood out.

Separated and the father of two children and she and the mother of a girl divorced, they immediately changed the bar of the place for a table, where in addition to dinner they have gotten to know each other little by little and there have been moments when Miriam has raised the temperature. and he has brought out Miguel’s colors with risque comments. “I like open-minded women”, The tattoo artist has stated at one point during dinner. “Well yes, yes, yes … Of mind, yes; of legs, no”, The beautician has responded with laughter at the astonished look of her date, who after a few seconds of bewilderment has followed her game. “Man, it depends on the occasion, how not? There will be a time when it has to be legs too, right? If not, what a jug of cold water”, He commented as she nodded and couldn’t contain her laughter.

But there have been more comments of high sexual content from Miriam to Miguel, such as when she has left practically all of the dessert she had ordered. “You didn’t like the dessert, you didn’t like it because you have it whole”, He has stated. “No, I prefer another dessert”, She has stressed again before the gaze of her date, that this time, after a few seconds of silence in which the girl has moved her eyes left and right with a smile on her mouth before laughing and putting her hands to each other. the face, has not followed suit. “Well, I haven’t heard anything”, has indicated.

Miriam had no doubts and in the final decision she made it clear that she would have a second date with Miguel. “I have found it super interesting, super sensual, I think there may be chemistry and that it has squared me, their work, their type of life, everything …”, has pointed out. Miguel, despite the fact that Miriam had not been to his liking from the start because she is not the prototype of a girl he likes, he has changed his mind and has also wanted to have a second date. “She’s a super nice and super pretty girl and I wouldn’t mind having another date to see what happens”, has assured. After kissing goodbye and leaving the First Dates restaurant together, time will tell if she likes dessert on that second date better than on the first.