First Dates: A clerk, on her appointment with a referee: “I’m the MILF from Valencia and I want a good driver”

Updated 07/20/2021 – 23:06

The restaurant of ‘First Dates’ does not close due to staff breaks or summer vacations, since the spark of love can ignite at any time of the year. Marta, a 41-year-old Zara saleswoman who lives in Valencia and who was a widower four years ago, he has gone to the local program of Cuatro in search of love. “I really like to infect people with my positivism and make them feel happy from day to day, because in the end tomorrow maybe you can’t tell what you have experienced today and you have to be happy above all else”, highlighted by the mother of two boys aged 10 and 7 in her presentation.

Carlos Sobera has been the one who has received Marta at the door of the restaurant and has wanted to know if she is good at meeting people. “I’m good at it because everyone loves Marta. I’m the town’s MILF, the town’s famous,” The Valencian woman has affirmed that she is the president of both the AMPA of her children’s school and of her neighborhood community. Questioned by the presenter about the type of man and the type of relationship he is looking for, the Inditex clerk could not be clearer: “Man, well a good driver, yes”, has been the answer that has left the Basque speechless. “I need someone with a good spirit and good vitality, because in the end everything falls apart”, He then added to the camera with a mischievous smile.

The appointment that ‘First Dates’ has prepared for Marta has been with Argimiro, in his circle known as Argi, a 42-year-old insurance agent living in Madrid and he’s been divorced for five years. “I have been a soccer referee for nothing more and nothing less than 25 years. I started with 17 years old and I have been refereeing up to the Third Division and assistant in Second B, I have done the Canal Plus tournament of José Ramón de la Morena … He has always loved refereeing and in fact I am still a collegiate “, The father of two girls aged 10 and 9 underlined in his presentation, who immediately fell in love with his date: “I physically liked it”, was the first impression of the collegiate, which has been different from what she has had of him: “I don’t like insurance salespeople because they are very blah, blah, blah, very head-eaters, and in the end you ask them and where I said I say, I say Diego.”

After learning that one is from Valencia and the other from Madrid, the time has come for the first toast in the same bar at the ‘First Dates’ venue. Marta, with beer, and Argi, with red wine. “Well, who does not fuck …”, she pointed out, to which Matas, the waiter of the Mediaset space, added: “It is very important to support.” And the fact is that the Valencian saleswoman was referring to the phrase who does not support, does not fuck. “Well, well, well,” replied the Madrid braid, unable to contain his laughter.

Already at the table, the connection between the two has increased as they talked a bit about everything and shared confidences and laughter. “And what are you looking for in a couple?” Argi asked Marta at one point. “Have a good time, be a bit like me, like to enjoy life,” he replied before revealing that he makes Tik Tok videos and that some are not suitable for children because he says things like “I want him to have it very large “or” I like anchors. She then explained that when her children asked her what a built-in is, she replied that “it is someone who knows how to assemble furniture because you know that I don’t know about DIY”. This anecdote has also helped her to reveal her sexual preferences to him, who has liked her date more and more.

From then on, the conversation between the two has heated up. First, when Argi gave Marta a piece of hake that had some thorn in it to taste. “It was to give you word of mouth if you drowned,” joked the insurance agent. “I was going to tell you, but I’m glad to tell you,” commented the shop assistant. Later, talking about the possibility of Argi going to Valencia, Marta has once again shown her rogue side when the Madrid native has made it clear that due to her profession she has no mobility problems. “Yes, of course, you are, ‘broker’ of … insurance”, has indicated she with a laugh. “Mediator, the word runner sounds very bad,” Argi pointed out then. “Well, it depends, it depends, depending on when it is good for you to be a good runner,” said Marta, who then starred in a very sensual dance that raised the temperature even more.

As expected, in the final decision both Argi and Marta have been willing to keep a second date before leaving the ‘First Dates’ restaurant holding hands and giving each other a pick in the mouth. Time will tell if the braid is the man she is looking for, I know that she is very big and that she is good at DIY and knows how to assemble furniture.