In the next Cayenne update, one of its most attractive versions will be the Coupé variant. Attentive to the first data, photos and video of the new sports SUV.

May 27, 2021 (13:00 CET)

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Turbo S 2022

Porsche continues with preparations for the Cayenne range update, which should be ready in the next few months. To “warm up” the atmosphere a bit, the Stuttgart-based brand has published a spectacular video with the Coupé 2022 version (probably already lacking official confirmation, with the version Turbo S of more than 600 CV of power), tuned in a demanding way in circuit by two of the official testers: the pilots Walter Röhrl and Lars Kern.

In the video, you can appreciate the dynamic capabilities of the Cayenne Coupé 2022, with a “behavior worthy of a sports car”, according to the heads of the German firm.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Turbo S 2022

In all likelihood and after analyzing the redesigned Panamera range, the Cayenne “family” should add a Coupé Turbo S version of at least 630 hp, a variant that would be midway between the 550 hp Turbo models and the top 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid (which in the next restyling could increase its power to 700 hp).

Some of the technical keys in this more than presumable Turbo S version of the 2022 Cayenne Coupé focus on the front axle, where the rims have gained 0.5 inches in diameter (up to a total of 22 inches), while the negative camber has been accentuated by 0.45 degrees. On the other hand, we have also been able to know that the behavior of the stabilizer bars of the suspension has been modified, while in terms of the braking system, there is already talk that the model in question will equip carbon-ceramic disc brakes serial.

In the absence of official confirmation from the brand, French and British media assure that the new Turbo S version in the Cayenne range will only be available with Coupé bodywork in the update of the model that the German manufacturer is about to present.

Porsche Cayenne Coupé Turbo S 2022 and driver Walter Röhrl

This Cayenne Coupé (and probably referred to as Turbo S) should be recognizable by afprominent front skid, more imposing roof spoiler than the Turbo model and its two exhaust outlets together in the center of the rear diffuser. The exhaust system can be equipped with a titanium line devoid of an intermediate silencer that would allow the “full expression” of the 4.0 V8 biturbo engine.

Both this new Cayenne Coupé Turbo S and the rest of the range of this SUV should be officially presented in September at the Munich Motor Show, while its Marketing should not start until early 2022.

Meanwhile, make yourself comfortable, turn up the volume on your computer, tablet or smartphone and enjoy how they fine-tune the pilots Walter Röhrl and Lars Kern the new sports jewel from Porsche in SUV format.

Porsche Cayenne 2022 on track (Coupé Turbo S version in all probability)