first data on its effectiveness in Israel

Until recently, the data we had on the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines came from the clinical trials. That is no small thing. After all, they are scrupulously designed to provide the information necessary for the design of the vaccination campaigns. However, it is also important to see how they work in the so-called phase IV, in which they are already beginning to be used in a real environment and extended to the population. The first study of its kind, conducted with Pfizer-Biontech, just appeared in The Lancet.

This is an investigation carried out in Israel, the country where vaccination is currently most advanced, with around 60% of the population immunized. By having such a large sample, not only are very reliable data obtained. It is also possible to analyze all age groups ages 16 and up, as well as how Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines affect infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. The results, as might be expected, are very encouraging.

Coronavirus vaccines to curb the pandemic

Data for this study were collected between January 24 and April 3, 2021. By then, 90% of Israelis over 65 had already received both doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines. As for those between 16 and 64 years old, 72% had the complete pattern.

Both groups were followed up, which lasted until 48 days after completion of immunization. The objective was to check if they were infected and, if they did, what was the severity of the symptoms, if they required hospitalization or if, unfortunately, they ended up dying.

The data were divided into two blocks, according to whether the patients had completed the regimen or whether they had still received only a dose of coronavirus vaccines.

To begin with, between 7 and 14 days after the administration of the first dose, a 57.7% protection against infection, 75.7% against hospitalization and 77% against death. These numbers rose considerably when participants received the second. Thus, 14 days after finishing the pattern, all those over 16 years of age had a 96.5% protection against infection, 98% against hospitalization and 98.1% against death.

Regarding the differences by age, those older than 85 years prevented 94.1% of infections, 96.9% of hospitalizations and 97% of deaths. These figures improved slightly in younger people, between 16 and 44 years old, since They avoided becoming infected in 96.1% and having to be hospitalized in 98.1%. What’s more, protection against death was 100% for them.

Analyzing variants

The predominant variant in Israel at the time of this study was B.1.1.7, better known as british. Cases from the South African had also been detected, although no information could be collected in this regard.

The study shows that Pfizer’s vaccines are effective against the British one, which has also dominated many other parts of the world. Now the focus is on India, although we still do not have information on how the coronavirus vaccines. Therefore, it is essential to put containment barriers for its expansion, beyond immunization itself.

In any case, both Pfizer and other laboratories have already advanced that, if necessary, adapting the vaccines they already have to the appearance of resistant variants would be a much faster job, since we should not start from scratch.

Ultimately, vaccination works. Other countries are not as advanced as Israel, nor do they have published studies on it. However, your data also casts bursts of light at the end of the tunnel. You just have to see how the coronavirus in Spain, where the fourth wave has quickly dampened, despite the proximity of the Easter holidays.

We have no other choice, therefore. At the beginning of the pandemic, they told us about the importance of doing tests, tests and tests. Now, the only way out of this pandemic is to vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate. Israel is the best proof of this.

