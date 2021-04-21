first data of the new utility

Peugeot will renew the 208 in a couple of years with changes of various kinds in terms of design, equipment and its mechanical offer. Here you have the first data.

The Peugeot 208 2023 with the new signature logo on the front

Launched in October 2019, the new generation Peugeot 208 it is a bestseller in Europe. With the aim of establishing its privileged position in the automotive market, the French brand is already immersed in all preparations to upgrade to its popular B-segment utility car, a revamp that should become reality in 2023.

According to the unofficial information to which Autopista.es has had access, the rangry Peugeot 208 2023 will offer a aesthetic evolution abroad, with slight image changes that will not radically change the unmistakable appearance of its current generation. In this sense, subtle aesthetic modifications are expected in the front grille, which will become adopt the new company logo. In parallel, minor changes are also expected in the shapes of the bonnet, bumpers, headlights and rear light clusters.

In the interior of 208 2023, a great revolution in its concept of cabin configuration is not anticipated either i-cockpit. Yes, an update is expected in the multimedia system, especially in terms of functionality and speed, so it is most likely that it will adopt the system already announced in the new 308 2021, which is distinguished by a new interface for much faster operation as well as a completely revised operating system.

The interior of the 208 2023 could offer similar details to the new 308 2021

The current 7 inch screen should grow in size, while the technological baggage of the utility car will be enriched in terms of driving aids, an evolution that was possible thanks to the premiere of the second generation of the model in autumn 2019 by adopting all the technical manufacturing and production methods of the CMP common cross platform for cars and small SUVs from the Stellantis Group (then, Grupo PSA).

Peugeot 208 2023: its possible engines

The backbone in the mechanical range of the French firm’s car update will continue to be in the 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder gasoline engine. However, this block produced at the French Douvrin plant will undergo profound changes with the adoption of a chain rather than a belt distribution system.

This engine will be slightly optimized and already adapted to meet the requirements of the Euro 7 emission standard (effective from January 1, 2026). Its different versions are also expected to slightly increase their maximum power output.

The new lion logo on one of the side body panels

In parallel and associated with 1.2 PureTech engine, the new 208 2023 will also debut 48V mild-hybrid technology. Regarding types of gearboxes, in addition to the manual standard in the automatic versions, the new e-DCT double-clutch transmission developed by Punch Powertrain-PSA could be welcomed. For its part, for those who prefer diesel, the utility of the signature of the lion could welcome an optimized Block 1.5 BlueHDi, adapted to the requirements of the Euro6.E emissions standard.

In addition to its evolution for the 48V hybrid, the second generation of the CMP modular architecture and the revamped 208 in particular will benefit from a new electric motor, designed and manufactured by the Nidec-PSA joint venture. This new electric motor will replace the current 100 kW (136 hp) manufactured under license from Continental by PSA. The autonomy of the next e-208 it will also improve thanks to an evolution of battery chemistry.

By last,there will be a future 208 GTI? In the case of leaning towards a high-performance version in its utility, the French brand would adopt in this case one hundred percent electric drivetrain development by new special department of sports vehicles Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE).