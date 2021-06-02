In France it is already confirmed: Peugeot will launch a new SUV in the coming years, which will open the brand’s range and which will be 100% electric. We give you all the details.

Peugeot e-1008 2025: first data of the new SUV that could reach Europe.

Since two years ago we have been telling you what Peugeot aims to launch a new small SUV, which not only serves as an entry model to this range of crossovers that later expand the 2008, 3008 or 5008, but even an access car to the entire brand in general, derived from a new vehicle launched in emerging markets but with specifications for Europe and on offer, in principle, exclusively electric in the Old Continent. Well, the news seems to be finally confirmed.

As already reported by main French media, Peugeot would have given the final green light to the launch of this new SUV, possibly called e-1008. If in the first decade of 2000 there was already an exclusive 1007 (Remember, that small minivan with electric sliding doors), now this 1008 would have an SUV format and would possibly arrive, yes, already by the year 2025.

Peugeot e-1008: with simplified CMP platform

The At the moment project has the internal name P44, develops from the simplified CMP platform of the PSA Group and would share both the chassis and many technical elements with the new generations of the Citroën C3, which is expected for 2023, or the C3 Aircross and Opel Crossland that will be launched new already in 2024.

The new Peugeot e-1008 will be 100% electric and will be derived from the CMP platform. In the photo, the current e-2008.

Thus framed in a booming segment, that of small new SUV (Smart already promises a launch, Y Toyota also announces the Aygo X), you should measure around 4.10 meters in length. His style, as they say from France, is not yet fully defined but everything indicates that he will have a cubic design, in a philosophy similar to that of the Jeep Renegade to also offer a very spacious space and trunk.

Although in some Latin American markets, this new Peugeot 1008 would be launched in thermal versions, we have already said that it would only arrive in Europe as an electric SUV, a technology that, as VW also announces for its future ID.1 and ID.2, Dacia with the Spring or Renault for the return of the R4, for example, will undoubtedly dominate the smallest categories on the market.

To try to lower its price as much as possible, compared to the current e-208 and e-2008, this new e-1008 would have smaller capacity batteries and a lower power electric motor, with between 50 and 80 CV, approximately. It will be manufactured in Trnava, Slovakia. In the coming years we will learn more information.