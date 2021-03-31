first data and photos of the saloon

The new Mercedes EQS saloon will begin to be sold in August and will incorporate cutting-edge electrical technology with which it will be able to exceed 700 km of autonomy.

March 30, 2021 (15:00 CET)

The new Mercedes EQS 2021 according to our illustrator Schulte

The German brand Mercedes Benz continues to monopolize most of the informational flashes in the motor world. If a few days ago the great protagonist was the premiere of the new generation C-Class, now the German firm returns to the present with the publication of the first data and images of the new and unpublished EQS.

According to the initial press release from the manufacturer of the star emblem, the launch of the commercialization of the new EQS is planned for August of this year. Its technology propulsion will be totally electric and will offer various batteries with different capacity levels. At best, according to Mercedes-Benz, this new saloon You can easily exceed 700 km of autonomy, according to the WLTP homologation cycle for new vehicles.

Regarding lithium ion batteries, at first, two types of capacities are contemplated 90 and 108 kWh. As for the maximum performance of its different versions, at the moment the German manufacturer has not detailed data in this regard, although it has advanced that in the range of the new EQS 2021 there may be rear and all-wheel drive versions.

The futuristic interior of the Mercedes EQS 2021

Mercedes EQS 2021: the production car with the best aerodynamics of the moment

One of the most striking data of the new EQS is the reference to its drag coefficient Cx. According to Mercedes, this new saloon may offer a Cx value of only 0.20 (with 19-inch AMG alloy wheels and in Sport driving mode which lowers the body slightly). Saying Cx value is the lowest of the current production vehicles, so it can be said that the EQS is the car with the best aerodynamics of all.

Regarding their dimensions, a length 5.21 m and one 3.21 m wheelbase. Regarding the final design of its bodywork, we will have to wait in mid-April for Mercedes to publish its final images, although you can get an idea through the recreation made by our illustrator Schulte.

Very comfortable, technological and full of quality environment on board the Mercedes EQS

About him inside, the signature of the star has published photos about his design and configuration. As specified in the initial press release, a style consisting of a 12.3-inch digital display for instrument panel behind the wheel and another digital display something larger than 12.8 inches in the center of the dashboard from which all the functions of the multimedia information, navigation, entertainment and connectivity system are accessed. Optionally, you can choose the new MBUX Hyperscreen configuration, with which the central screen of the multimedia system grows to a size of 17.7 inch. Finally, there is also the possibility of add to MBUX Hyperscreen system a exclusive additional display in front of the driver’s front passenger.

About the new system MBUX Hyperscreen, this one is much faster (now it operates at 24 Gb of RAM instead of the 16 Gb offered as standard by the MBUX system of its “sister saloon”, the S-Class) and also much more capable and intuitive with new functions and actions automatically assimilated by this artificial intelligence technology.

Another note highlighted in the first official press release of the new EQS corresponds to the different types of the information system of information projection on the windscreen Head-up Display, coming to offer one of a kind “gigantic” that would span much of the entire front window to occupy an area close to a screen up to 77 inches in size.

The new EQS will be manufactured at the German plant in Sindelfingen, the same factory where both the Lessons As the Maybach S-Class.