By surprise, Opel has just revealed the first information about its completely new Astra. The next generation, already electrified, will be available with a 5-door body and a station wagon.

June 8, 2021 (11:50 CET)

Opel Astra 2022: first data and photos of the new compact

There is not much information, but something is something. Opel has just unveiled the first sketches and data which will undoubtedly be its next star release: the new generation Astra. The compact, one of the most popular and sold on the market, will radically change both its design and its technology.

Although at the moment we cannot see the new model completely (we do offer you some illustrations by our specialist Schulte, but they are not official), Opel at least anticipates some design features and the first data. And, without a doubt, the new compact will take the new aesthetic philosophy that the brand is already showing in all its latest releases.

Opel Astra 2022. Illustration that we advance you about the new compact. Source: Schulte.

Thus, the one that is already announced as the electrified first generation Astra, shows some first sketches from which a radically different image, more aggressive and in which the so-called Opel Vizor, the new front of the brand that previously unveiled the new Mokka. Stretched across the entire front width, it will feature IntelliLux LED headlights and a highly expressive image.

Already from behind, the new Opel Astra 2022 will sport a new model identification located in the center of the tailgate, in a much more visible and clear way. “The future Astra will open an exciting new chapter in the 30-year history of our compact,” he said. Michael Lohscheller, CEO of the brand. “We are confident that the next generation will make a great impression and attract many new customers to the brand.”

Opel Astra 2022: so it will be inside

Designed and manufactured at the Rüsselsheim plant, in Germany, the The new generation of the Opel Astra will also offer a very new interior, including Pure Panel digital instrumentation. With surfaces already fully glazed, it integrates two panoramic screens in horizontal format and always oriented to the driver. It will also have fewer physical buttons, and new materials and textures that will raise the perceived quality on board.

First interior details of the new Opel Astra.

Also announcing a new steering wheel, with a new design, and “exceptionally ergonomic” front seats, Opel assures that the new Astra will hit the market with a dynamic 5-door body with the most versatile Sports Tourer station wagon. In addition, this new generation will mean “an important boost to the electrification of the brand’s entire range of products.” Production will start this year and more information will be available soon. For now, this is the first appetizer that Opel gives us.