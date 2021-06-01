first data and images of the SUV

Kia has published the first official data and images of the new generation of the Sportage SUV, a model that will be presented worldwide in a few weeks.

First official image of the fifth generation Kia Sportage

In a few weeks – for the month of July, in all probability-, the South Korean brand Kia will reveal much of the information and the final design of the fifth and new generation of the SUV Sportage. In the last hours, the Asian manufacturer has published the first data and images of the new model.

In the case of the images, what Kia has published by way of advance have been three “teasers” with the exterior silhouette and with certain details about what the new SUV will be like. According to these images and the first official data available, the vehicle that we will meet in a few weeks will offer a noticeably different image from the fourth-generation Sportage being marketed in much of the world.

Teaser with the rear image of the 2021 Kia Sportage

The New Sportage V to Introduce Kia’s New Opposites United Design Language, which is mainly characterized by the following characteristics. At the front, an eye-catching black grille to be joined by a set of eye-catching headlights with LED daytime running lights. On the other hand, in the rear area, rear light clusters in new forms and with LED technology will take center stage. According to the official teasers, you can also see a strong shoulder line and a subtle spoiler rear at the end of the roof.

Regarding the interior, a single teaser advances that the new SUV will incorporate a large horizontal digital display with a slightly curved shape where both the Instrumentation panel behind the wheel like c himselfcontrol center of the different functions of the multimedia information, navigation, entertainment and connectivity system. This large horizontal screen that covers practically the entire length and width of the dashboard is very similar to the one recently released by the new electric EV6.

2021 Kia Sportage interior teaser

“Inspired by a spirit that we create where nature meets modernity, the new Sportage defies design norms with an adventurous yet contemporary exterior and a pioneering, beautifully detailed interior“said the senior vice president and director of the Kia Global Design Center, Karim Habib. “With the new Sportage, we did not want to simply take a step forward, but to move to a completely different level within the SUV class,” added Karim Habib.

During the month of July, Kia will unveil the essential information and the final design of the Sportage for the Asian market and soon after, to September roughly, you are sure to publish all the data and design for the version that will come to the European market. Regarding the beginning of your commercialization, everything indicates that it will begin at the end of this year 2021 or already at the beginning of 2022 (in Europe).

Kia Sportage 2021: technique and engines

In past information, we have already been able to tell you that the fifth generation Sportage (with internal designation code “QL”) would share the same structure and technical platform that he too new hyundai tucson unveiled last fall. In this way, the outgoing SUV will offer a very varied mechanical range with versions of all kinds, with several diesel and gasoline options, many of them combined with 48V micro-hybrid mild-hybrid technology.

If you look at the 2020 Tucson, the Sportage V should also offer a non-rechargeable hybrid version 1.6T HEV of about 230 CV, plus a 1.6T PHEV plug-in hybrid variant with about 265 hp. On the other hand, a possible big surprise in the new delivery of the South Korean brand’s medium SUV would come from the hand of a probable and future variant one hundred percent electric, which would not be ready for commercialization until the end of 2022 or already at the beginning of 2023.